Skechers U.S.A., Inc.'s (NYSE:SKX) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Skechers U.S.A., Inc.'s (NYSE:SKX) value has dropped 5.7% in the last week insiders who sold US$27m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$40.17 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Skechers U.S.A

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Robert Greenberg, sold US$5.7m worth of shares at a price of US$38.12 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$45.03). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Robert Greenberg's holding.

Skechers U.S.A insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SKX Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Skechers U.S.A Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Skechers U.S.A. Specifically, Senior VP of Active Electronic Media & Director Jeffrey Greenberg ditched US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Skechers U.S.A insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about US$353m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Skechers U.S.A Insiders?

An insider sold Skechers U.S.A shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Skechers U.S.A is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Skechers U.S.A you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

