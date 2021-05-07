Skechers U.S.A., Inc.'s (NYSE:SKX) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 32% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Skechers U.S.A's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skechers U.S.A is:

7.8% = US$220m ÷ US$2.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Skechers U.S.A's Earnings Growth And 7.8% ROE

When you first look at it, Skechers U.S.A's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 17% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 6.3% seen by Skechers U.S.A was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Skechers U.S.A's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Skechers U.S.A Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Skechers U.S.A can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

