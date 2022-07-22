Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) jumps 5.3% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 37% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 25% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Skechers U.S.A managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.65 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SKX Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Skechers U.S.A's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Skechers U.S.A shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Skechers U.S.A you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Skechers U.S.A is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

