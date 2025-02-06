SKECHERS U S A Earnings Results: $SKX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKECHERS U S A ($SKX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, missing estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $2,212,420,000, missing estimates of $2,242,522,422 by $-30,102,422.
SKECHERS U S A Insider Trading Activity
SKECHERS U S A insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 432,274 shares for an estimated $30,182,213.
- DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) sold 8,219 shares for an estimated $554,606
SKECHERS U S A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of SKECHERS U S A stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,619,770 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,153,334
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,835,347 shares (+312.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,821,421
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,689,490 shares (+253.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $113,060,670
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,273,643 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,232,189
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 953,528 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,115,222
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 943,050 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,108,906
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 906,638 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,672,214
SKECHERS U S A Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SKX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
