SKECHERS U S A Earnings Results: $SKX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKECHERS U S A ($SKX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, missing estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $2,212,420,000, missing estimates of $2,242,522,422 by $-30,102,422.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SKX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SKECHERS U S A Insider Trading Activity

SKECHERS U S A insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 432,274 shares for an estimated $30,182,213 .

. DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) sold 8,219 shares for an estimated $554,606

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SKECHERS U S A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of SKECHERS U S A stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SKECHERS U S A Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SKX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.