SKECHERS U S A Earnings Preview: Recent $SKX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 22, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

SKECHERS U S A ($SKX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,454,402,555 and earnings of $1.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SKX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SKECHERS U S A Insider Trading Activity

SKECHERS U S A insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,524 shares for an estimated $5,785,477.
  • DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,132 shares for an estimated $4,447,666.
  • MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,930 shares for an estimated $2,738,213.
  • MARK A NASON (Executive Vice President) sold 12,046 shares for an estimated $796,012
  • PHILLIP PACCIONE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,994 shares for an estimated $622,590
  • JOHN M VANDEMORE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,112 shares for an estimated $310,605

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SKECHERS U S A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of SKECHERS U S A stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SKECHERS U S A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SKECHERS U S A, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKX forecast page.

SKECHERS U S A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $85.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Quiver Quantitative
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

