SKECHERS U S A Earnings Preview: Recent $SKX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SKECHERS U S A ($SKX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,454,402,555 and earnings of $1.18 per share.

SKECHERS U S A Insider Trading Activity

SKECHERS U S A insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,524 shares for an estimated $5,785,477 .

. DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,132 shares for an estimated $4,447,666 .

. MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,930 shares for an estimated $2,738,213 .

. MARK A NASON (Executive Vice President) sold 12,046 shares for an estimated $796,012

PHILLIP PACCIONE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,994 shares for an estimated $622,590

JOHN M VANDEMORE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,112 shares for an estimated $310,605

SKECHERS U S A Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of SKECHERS U S A stock to their portfolio, and 268 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SKECHERS U S A Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

SKECHERS U S A Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $85.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.