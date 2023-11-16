Skechers To "Vigorously Defend" Nike's Patent Infringement Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - In response to a lawsuit filed by sports footwear and apparel giant Nike Inc. (NKE), Skechers U.S.A., Inc. announced that it will "vigorously defend" the patent suit filed in California federal court on November 6, 2023.

Nike filed a federal lawsuit filed against rivals New Balance and Skechers accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

Nike's complaint against New Balance has been filed in Massachusetts federal court, while Nike has sued California-based Skechers in Los Angeles.

Nike sued Skechers for allegedly violating its Flyknit patents. Flyknit is a lightweight yarn woven into a one-piece shoe upper.

A Skechers spokesperson stated: "We believe that this lawsuit is baseless. Many brands have been making shoes using knit uppers for years. Skechers has been designing shoes using various forms of knit uppers for close to a decade. Skechers respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and invests tremendous resources into developing its own unique styles and footwear technology rather than preying on the rights of others."

"Skechers believes that this lawsuit is an example of how Nike uses its vast financial resources to stifle competition rather than compete in the marketplace. Skechers also believes that Nike uses its market power in an attempt to monopolize the footwear and sports apparel industries through exclusive arrangements, which, as a practical matter, forecloses viable and meaningful competition for high-profile athletic sponsorships. Skechers expects to completely vindicate itself and is looking forward to its day in court."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.