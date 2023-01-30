Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, suggesting a decrease of 14% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. We note that the consensus mark has increased by a penny over the past seven days.



This designer, developer, marketer and distributor of lifestyle and performance footwear delivered a negative earnings surprise of 25.7% in the last reported quarter. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Skechers’ greater emphasis on a new line of products, store-remodeling projects, prudent inventory management and momentum in direct-to-consumer business is likely to have contributed to its fourth-quarter performance. SKX’s international business has been a significant sales driver. Management has been expanding SKX’s global reach in the footwear market through distribution networks, subsidiaries and joint ventures.



Skechers has also been enhancing its digital capabilities, including augmenting the website features and mobile applications. Strong wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses have been aiding SKX’s overall performance. Also, efforts and innovation related to comfort technology footwear have been yielding results.



All the aforesaid factors are most likely to have boosted Skechers’ performance in the quarter under review. On its last reported quarter'searnings call management projected sales between $1.725 billion and $1.775 billion, and earnings of 30-40 cents a share for the quarter under review.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism about the stock, we cannot ignore the inflationary pressures. Any deleverage in SG&A and operating expenses are anticipated to have been added deterrents. These, coupled with the continued inefficiency of Skechers’ distribution networks with respect to supply-chain congestion and COVID-related operating limitations, mainly in the Asia Pacific region, are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom-line performance in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Skechers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Skechers has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.59%.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some more companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



BJ's Wholesale BJ has an Earnings ESP of +18.48% and currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BJ is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it posts fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.90 billion, suggesting 12.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting a 10% increase from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved up a couple of cents in the past 30 days.



Oxford Industries OXM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and a Zacks Rank of 2. OXM is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $2.14 suggests an increase of 27.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Oxford Industries’ top line is likely to have grown year over year in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $378.7 million, indicating a rise of 26.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OXM delivered an earnings beat of 18.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.7 billion, calling for growth of 26.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $4.24 suggests a 25.8% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

