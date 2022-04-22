Skechers (SKX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is likely to register both top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 26, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,692 million, indicating growth of 18.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share currently stands at 72 cents, suggesting an improvement of 14.3% from the year-ago period’s tally. We note that the consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



This designer, developer, marketer and distributor of lifestyle and performance footwear delivered an earnings surprise of 30.3% in the last reported quarter. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Skechers’ greater emphasis on a new line of products, store-remodeling projects, prudent inventory management and a momentum in direct-to-consumer business is likely to have contributed to its first-quarter performance. Management has been directing its resources for a while to enhance digital capabilities, including augmenting website features and mobile applications. Also, efforts and innovation related to comfort technology footwear are yielding results.



Skechers’ international business remains a significant sales driver. Management continues to expand SKX’s global reach in the footwear market through distribution networks, subsidiaries and joint ventures. Strong wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses have been aiding SKX’s overall performance for a while.



All the aforesaid factors are most likely to have benefited Skechers’ performance during the quarter under review. On its last earnings call, management projected sales between $1.675 billion and $1.725 billion and earnings in the band of 70-75 cents a share for the quarter under review.



While the aforementioned factors raise optimism on the stock, we cannot ignore the global supply-chain issues and port congestions. Moreover, any deleverage in SG&A and operating expenses might have been deterrents. Any increase in labor costs and higher freight and distribution-related expenses might have been concerns.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Skechers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Quote

Skechers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present, both making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +5.35% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently. MAR is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has declined a penny to 94 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a significant improvement from 10 cents a share registered in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Marriott International’s top line is expected to rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.17 billion, which suggests a surge of 80% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. MAR delivered an earnings beat of 86.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved 8.5% north to $1.40 per share, suggesting 20.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, which suggests a rise of 25.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 20.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. BJ is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.16 billion, suggesting a rise of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly earnings stands at 72 cents, flat with the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has increased a penny in the past 30 days. BJ delivered an earnings beat of 17.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



