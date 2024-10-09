Skechers (SKX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Skechers (SKX) closed at $65.94, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shoe company had gained 1.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Skechers in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 23.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.32 billion, indicating a 14.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.14 per share and a revenue of $8.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.62% and +11.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Skechers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. Currently, Skechers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Skechers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.99, which means Skechers is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SKX has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Shoes and Retail Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

