Skechers (SKX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Skechers (SKX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.21 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Skechers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Wholesale' will likely reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer' should come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International Direct-to-consumer' should arrive at $615.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer' will reach $432.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $620.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa' to reach $451.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Skechers have returned -12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, SKX carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.