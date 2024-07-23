Skechers (SKX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

As Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX gears up to unveil its second-quarter 2024 earnings results on Jul 25 after market close, investors are eager to gauge the company's performance. Known for its innovative footwear and strong brand presence, Skechers has been navigating through changing market dynamics and evolving consumer preferences.



The company is expected to register an increase in the top line, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues standing at $2,215 million, which indicates a notable 10% improvement from the prior-year figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 92 cents over the past 30 days, which suggests a decline of 6.1% from the year-ago period.



Skechers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 20.9%.

Key Factors to Note

Skechers' strategic focus on expanding its presence in key international markets is likely to have driven revenue growth in the second quarter. With new store openings and strengthened distribution networks in regions like China, India and Europe, the company is well-positioned to capture increased consumer demand. Enhanced logistics capabilities, such as the new distribution center in Panama, ensure efficient product flow and availability, further supporting global sales growth. We expect international wholesale and direct-to-consumer revenues to increase 6.6% and 17.8%, respectively.



Skechers' commitment to innovation continues to resonate with consumers. The introduction of new product lines, including partnerships with high-profile athletes and celebrities, enhances the brand's appeal across diverse demographics. The launch of performance and lifestyle footwear catering to sports like football, basketball and pickleball, along with stylish and comfortable everyday wear, attracts a broader customer base and drives repeat purchases.



Skechers' comprehensive marketing strategy, which includes high-visibility campaigns and endorsements, plays a crucial role in boosting brand recognition and consumer engagement. By efficiently managing stock and aligning supply with market trends, the company can capitalize on sales opportunities.



The robust growth of Skechers' direct-to-consumer segment is a key revenue driver. Investments in e-commerce platforms and the opening of new company-owned stores enhance the shopping experience, making it easier for consumers to access Skechers products. The direct-to-consumer model not only boosts sales but also provides valuable insights into consumer preferences, allowing Skechers to tailor its offerings and marketing efforts effectively. We anticipate direct-to-consumer revenues to increase 12% in the quarter.



However, Skechers' earnings in the second quarter could have faced downward pressure. The company is increasing its marketing and demand creation spending, which, while beneficial for long-term growth, represents significant upfront costs. Seasonal variations and changes in consumer spending patterns may impact sales volume and operational efficiency. Competitive pressures from other brands, along with macroeconomic factors like inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, could also affect profitability.



We expect total operating expenses to increase by 15.5% in the to-be-reported quarter. As a result, the operating margin is expected to shrink by 170 basis points.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

As investors prepare for Skechers’ second-quarter earnings, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Skechers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Skechers sports a Zacks Rank #1 but has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

