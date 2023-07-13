Skechers' (SKX) Omnichannel Efforts Seem Good: Apt to Hold?

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX appears commendable on the back of its robust business strategies. The company remains focused on boosting the omnichannel capabilities by expanding its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and enhancing its international foothold. SKX has been making strategic investments to improve its worldwide infrastructure, primarily e-commerce platforms and distribution centers. Continued global demand for its comfort technology footwear is also yielding results.



Over the course of a year, shares of this footwear leader have appreciated 42.7%, outperforming the industry’s 8.6% growth. This upside run is buoyed by the aforesaid tailwinds. Let’s delve deeper.

More on Strategies

Skechers has been directing resources to enhance its digital capabilities, including augmenting website features, mobile applications and a loyalty program. Investments made to integrate store and digital ecosystems for developing a seamless omnichannel experience are likely to drive sales. The company has updated its point-of-sale systems to better engage with customers, both offline and online. Initiatives such as “Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store” and “Buy Online, Pickup at Curbside” are worth mentioning.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Skechers has been gaining from growth in its domestic and international channels for a while now. It is focused on designing and developing new products. The company remains committed to introduce more innovative and comfortable technology products, and build multi-platform marketing campaigns.



Overall, Skechers is focused on expanding its DTC business to boost sales and enhance its consumer base. During the first quarter of 2023, the company launched the Skechers Plus loyalty program in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, and anticipates rolling out the program to more countries. Skechers is in the process of updating its present e-commerce platform in Chile, which is among the most productive international sites, and has plans to launch more e-commerce sites internationally.



Management also remains focused on store expansion. In the first quarter, management opened 56 company-owned stores while closing 25 stores. Store openings consisted of 18 in China, 13 in the United States, six each in Thailand and Vietnam and three each in Germany and Israel. It expects to open between 125 stores and 140 stores worldwide over the rest of the year.



Skechers offers a diversified portfolio of brands that includes a wide range of fashion, athletic, non-athletic and work footwear at compelling prices. The company is focused on comfort-based footwear and apparel products as consumers are embracing a relaxed lifestyle and incorporating the same into their work and weekend wear. It has also been effectively managing inventory. All such efforts highlight SKX’s progress as an omnichannel retailer.



Furthermore, Skechers’ international business remains a significant sales growth driver. SKX is poised to enhance its global reach in the footwear market through its distribution networks, subsidiaries and joint ventures. In the last reported quarter, international sales increased 21.1% year over year, accounting for 63% of the overall sales for the quarter.

What Else?

To wrap up, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is likely to continue performing well on the back of such sturdy endeavors. A Value Score of B further speaks volumes. Additionally, analysts seem optimistic about the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skechers’ 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $8.02 billion and $3.13 each, suggesting respective growth of 7.7% and 31.5% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



For 2024, the consensus estimate for sales and EPS stands at $8.84 billion and $3.77 each, indicating corresponding increases of 10.2% and 20.5% from the prior-year reported numbers.

Eye These Solid Picks

Some better-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, Crocs CROX and lululemon athletica LULU.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases of 48.7% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs, which offers casual lifestyle footwear and accessories, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.1% and 5.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.