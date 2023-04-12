Skechers' (SKX) Omnichannel Capabilities Appear Encouraging

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX is focused on boosting its omnichannel capabilities by expanding its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and enhancing its foothold internationally. The company has been gaining from growth in its domestic and international channels for a while now.

SKX has been designing and developing new products. In a nutshell, SKX is committed to introducing more innovative and comfortable technology products, building multi-platform marketing campaigns and launching more e-commerce sites around the world.



Against a challenging operating backdrop, shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 39.4% in the past six months, thanks to its aforesaid strengths. The industry has increased 34.6% over the same time frame. A Growth Score of B further speaks volumes.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skechers’ 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $7.90 billion and $2.93 each, suggesting respective growth of 6.2% and 23.1% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and EPS stands at $8.77 billion and $3.63 each, indicating corresponding increases of 10.9% and 23.7% from the prior-year reported numbers.

Management Strategies Aimed at Growth

Skechers has been directing resources to enhance its digital capabilities, including augmenting website features, mobile applications and loyalty programs. Investments made to integrate store and digital ecosystems for developing a seamless omnichannel experience are likely to attain incremental sales.

The company has updated its point-of-sale systems to better engage with customers, both offline and online. Initiatives such as “Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store” and “Buy Online, Pickup at Curbside” are worth mentioning.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, management has been enhancing the distribution facilities and supply-chain production capabilities. Skechers is focused on expanding its DTC business to boost sales and enhance its consumer base.

Management has launched the first Skechers e-commerce site in Japan and is impressed with the initial reaction from customers. It has planned additional e-commerce sites, including Peru and Colombia, and an update to its existing platform in Chile.



Skechers continues to offer a diversified portfolio of brands that includes a wide range of fashion, athletic, non-athletic and work footwear at compelling prices. The company is also focused on comfort-based footwear and apparel products as consumers are embracing a relaxed lifestyle. It is making strategic investments to improve infrastructure worldwide, primarily e-commerce platforms and distribution centers. Management also remains focused on store expansion.



Impressively, the company’s 2023 outlook reflects sales momentum across most of its international markets throughout the year. The gross margin is likely to benefit from lower logistics costs mainly in freight. For 2023, management projects sales between $7.75 billion and $8 billion and earnings per share between $2.80 and $3.00. These figures show increases from sales of $7.44 billion and EPS of $2.38 registered in 2022.

Eye These Solid Picks

Here we have highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely, Ralph Lauren RL, Oxford Industries OXM and Deckers DECK.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.5% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.



Oxford Industries, which designs, sources, markets and distributes lifestyle products and other brands, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Oxford Industries has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.7% and 10.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



Deckers, a footwear dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 11% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

