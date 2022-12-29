Skechers (SKX) Looks Good on Robust Omni-Channel Initiatives

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX has managed to stay afloat amid a tough operating landscape, thanks to its focus on boosting omni-channel growth via expanding the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and enhancing its foothold internationally. SKX offers a diversified portfolio of brands that includes a wide range of fashion, athletic, non-athletic, and work footwear at compelling prices. Continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear is steadily yielding results.



Additionally, analysts look pretty optimistic about the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) of $3.07 for 2023 has moved north from $2.97 per share seen 30 days ago and suggests year-over-year increase of 35.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales of $7.97 billion mirror growth of 8.6% from the last year.



Shares of this footwear leader have gained 17.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 16.9% increase. A Value Score of B further speaks volumes for this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Skechers has been directing resources to enhance its digital capabilities, which includes augmenting website features, mobile application and loyalty program. Investments made to integrate store and digital ecosystems for developing a seamless experience is likely to drive greater sales. The company has updated its point-of-sale systems to better engage with customers both offline and online.



Initiatives such as “Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store” and “Buy Online, Pickup at Curbside” are worth mentioning. Moreover, the company has been enhancing its distribution facilities and supply-chain production capabilities. These investments highlight SKX’s progress as an omni-channel retailer.



We note that solid double digit increase in the digital commerce channels aided domestic DTC sales growth in the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter, Skechers’ DTC sales increased 13.8% in AMER and 10% in APAC. DTC average selling price grew 0.6%, with volumes growing 11.1% year over year.



Skechers continued the rollout of its e-commerce platform. Management launched e-commerce sites in Poland, Switzerland and Japan. It intends to launch more e-commerce sites in the coming year.



Skechers’ is focusing on comfort-based footwear and apparel products. The company has been making strategic investments to improve infrastructure worldwide, primarily e-commerce platforms and distribution centers. The company is also focusing on designing and developing new products.



Going ahead, management plans to introduce more innovative and comfort technology products, build multi-platform marketing campaigns and launch more e-commerce sites around the world.

Eye These Solid Picks

Here we have highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely, Oxford Industries OXM, PVH Corp PVH and Caleres CAL.



Oxford Industries is an apparel company which designs, markets and distributes products. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oxford Industries’ next financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 13.9% and 11.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. OXM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.



PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dresses, shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear and related products. PVH has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH Corp’s next financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.9% and 6.6%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Caleres, a footwear dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CAL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caleres’ next financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.9% and 5.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.