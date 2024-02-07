News & Insights

Markets
SKX

Skechers Says Delaware Court Dismisses Shareholder Derivative Suit Against Board Members

February 07, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Footwear and apparel company Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), Wednesday announced that the Delaware Chancery Court has dismissed the shareholder derivative lawsuit against its current and former board members.

The lawsuit filed on July 21, 2022 alleged a breach of fiduciary duty, waste of corporate assets, breach of duty of candor, and breach of contract in connection with certain executive officers' personal use of two company-owned aircraft by the board members, according to a SEC filing.

Currently, Skecher's stock is moving up 0.07 percent, to $57.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.