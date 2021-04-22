Markets
SKX

Skechers Q1 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) jumped nearly 9% in extended trading session on Thursday after the sports footwear and apparel maker reported a first-quarter results that trounced Wall Street estimates.

First-quarter profit surged to $98.6 million or $0.63 per share, up from $49.1 million or $0.32 per share last year. First-quarter sales jumped 15% to $1.43 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.46 per share on revenues of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales growth was driven by 20.2% increase in the company's international sales and an 8.5% increase in domestic sales. Increases in international sales were driven by wholesale. Domestic sales increases were driven by direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce growth of 143.0%.

Gross margin increased 350 basis points to 47.6% as a result of increased margins in both the International Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion and earnings of between $0.40 and $0.50 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.30 per share on revenues of $1.24 billion.

For the fiscal year 2021, the company expects revenues of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion and earnings of between $1.80 and $2.00 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.92 per share on revenues of $5.57 billion.

SKX closed Thursday's trading at $44.51, up $0.34 or 0.77%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $3.93 or 8.83% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular