Skechers price target raised to $84 from $83 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Skechers (SKX) to $84 from $83 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a “beat and raise” Q3, reflecting wholesale strength and Europe, the Middle East and Africa upside, partially offset by a gross margin miss on China weakness and promotions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees these issues as transitory.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SKX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.