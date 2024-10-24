Skechers options imply 7.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Skechers (SKX) is 2.1x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.0%, or $4.33, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.5%.
