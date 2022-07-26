Skechers Lowers FY22 EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Tuesday lowered its profit outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now expects earnings per share of between $2.60 and $2.70, compared to prior estimate of $2.75 and $2.95 per share.

Meanwhile, the company continues to expect sales between $7.2 billion and $7.4 billion for the full year.

Analysts currenlty estimate earnings of $2.89 per share and revenues of $7.34 billion for the full year.

For the third quarter, the company believes it will achieve sales between $1.80 billion and $1.85 billion and earnings per share of between $0.70 and $0.75. Analysts currenlty estimate earnings of $0.55 per share and revenues of $1.78 billion for the full year.

