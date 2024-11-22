Skechers initiated with a Hold at Needham

Needham analyst Tom Nikic initiated coverage of Skechers (SKX) with a Hold rating and no price target The firm believes Skechers is “a great business,” but one that faces near-term headwinds both fundamentally and sentiment-wise. China has become a problematic market industry-wide, North America retail is now comping negative, and gross margins have started to moderate from all-time highs, notes the analyst, who thinks it may be difficult for shares to “work” while these dynamics play themselves out over the next few quarters.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SKX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.