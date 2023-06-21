News & Insights

SKX

Skechers Files Lawsuit Against Steve Madden

June 21, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Shoe maker Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) has sued Steve Madden in Los Angeles federal court over sneaker logo trademarks.

The lawsuit by Skechers claims that Steve Madden's "Kennie" line of sneakers feature an "S" design on the logo, which is likely to mislead consumers as it seems virtually identical with Skechers logo.

This is the second time in a year that Skechers has launched a lawsuit over the signature mark.

Wednesday the stock closed at $51.26 in regular trading hours, up 1.53 or $0.77 a share, on the New York Stock Exchange.

