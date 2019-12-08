Commodities

Skechers' 'cool' value gives it room to run like Nike -Barron's

Contributor
Alwyn Scott Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc is expected to post earnings growth on pace with Nike Inc over the next three years, giving its relatively low valuation a chance of catching up, financial newspaper Barron's reported in its Dec. 7 edition.

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc SKX.N is expected to post earnings growth on pace with Nike Inc NKE.N over the next three years, giving its relatively low valuation a chance of catching up, financial newspaper Barron's reported in its Dec. 7 edition.

Analysts estimate Skechers' earnings-per-share will rise 15% this year and in 2020, and 12% in 2021. Yet Nike trades at about 30 times analysts' future earnings estimates, compared with 16 times for Sketchers, even after Skechers shares soared more than 75% this year, the paper said.

Skechers sells trainers, dress shoes, sandals and boots - a broader range than Nike - and has grown over the past 20 years to become the third-largest global footwear brand by revenue, after Nike and Adidas AG ADSGn.DE, the paper said.

Skechers styles, often priced at $50 to $70, are perceived as "cool" and good value, an edge its bigger rivals lack, Barron's added.

"Nike and Adidas are reluctant to identify as value brands, giving Skechers room to run," Barron's said.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((alwyn.scott@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6132; Reuters Messaging: alwyn.scott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular