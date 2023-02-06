Skateboarding-Britain pick 12-year-old and 49-year-old for Olympic qualifier

February 06, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain named their team for the skateboarding World Championships on Monday with a rich blend of youth and experience including 12-year-old Tommy Calvert and 49-year-old Andy Macdonald.

The 37-year difference between Calvert and Macdonald marked the biggest age range between two skateboarders of any national team, Skateboard GB said, adding that both will compete in the same competition, with no upper or lower age limits.

Calvert is the youngest athlete in the 10-member team while Macdonald has secured podium finishes at international events alongside Tony Hawk and Bob Burnquist.

Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown, aged 14, is also part of the team who will compete at this week's world championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, the first skateboard park Olympic qualifying event ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

