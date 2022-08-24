Skanska Wins GBP 345 Mln Contract To Upgrade A46 Road In The Midlands Region, UK

(RTTNews) - Swedish construction and project development company Skanska AB (SKSBF, SKA-B.ST) Wednesday said it has signed a contract with National Highways to upgrade a 6.6 kilometer stretch of the A46 Newark Bypass in the Midlands region, UK.

The contract is worth 345 million pounds or about 4.3 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the third quarter 2022.

Skanska said it will begin design works in 2022. Subject to Development Consent being granted, construction work on site will start in 2025 and the scheme is due to open for traffic in 2028.

The A46 Newark Bypass is an important route connecting the M1 and Leicester to the A1 and central Lincolnshire.

The project will deliver a dual carriageway A46 Bypass, providing two lanes in each direction, between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions.

The company noted that the works will also include the construction of a new five-arm roundabout at Winthorpe and traffic lights at Farndon junction to improve traffic flows during peak hours. A new bridge will be built over the A1, and a flyover installed at Cattle Market.

