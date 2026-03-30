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Skanska Wins $99 Mln Contract To Build High School In Washington

March 30, 2026 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKA-B.ST, SKSBF, SKBSY), a Swedish construction and development company, on Monday said it has signed a contract with the Issaquah School District to build a new high school in Issaquah, Washington.

The contract is worth $99 million, or about SEK 900 million.

The order will be included in U.S. bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The construction is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The project includes phase one construction of the new Issaquah High School, comprising a covered parking garage, an athletic field, site amenities, and significant right-of-way work to improve public infrastructure and access.

On Friday, Skanska closed trading 0.69% lesser at SEK 246.10 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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