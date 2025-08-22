Skanska Wins $69 Mln Durham Tech Contract For New Health Sciences Building

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKAb.ST, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Friday announced that it has signed a $69 million or about SEK 690 million contract with Durham Technical Community College to build a new health sciences building in Durham, North Carolina.

The value will be included in U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project includes the construction of a three-story, 7,400-square-meter facility that will house the college's Nursing, Surgical Technology, Anesthesia Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Clinical Research, and Occupational Therapy programs.

The building will also feature allied health and simulation labs, classrooms, student collaboration areas, and administrative offices.

On Wednesday, Skanska closed trading, 0.71% lesser at EUR 238.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

