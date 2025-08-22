Markets

Skanska Wins $69 Mln Durham Tech Contract For New Health Sciences Building

August 22, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKAb.ST, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Friday announced that it has signed a $69 million or about SEK 690 million contract with Durham Technical Community College to build a new health sciences building in Durham, North Carolina.

The value will be included in U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project includes the construction of a three-story, 7,400-square-meter facility that will house the college's Nursing, Surgical Technology, Anesthesia Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Clinical Research, and Occupational Therapy programs.

The building will also feature allied health and simulation labs, classrooms, student collaboration areas, and administrative offices.

On Wednesday, Skanska closed trading, 0.71% lesser at EUR 238.90 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.