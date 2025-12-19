Markets

Skanska Wins $53 Mln Contract To Build New Franklin City Hall

December 19, 2025 — 02:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska has signed a contract with the city of Franklin, Tennessee, USA, to construct a new City Hall building. The contract is valued at $53 million or approximately SEK 520 million and will be included in the company's US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves the development of a three-story City Hall designed to support Franklin's long-term growth. The previous building, recently demolished, had become outdated and no longer met the needs or reflected the prominence expected of a public City Hall. The new facility will house 250 employees and feature a range of public meeting spaces.

In addition to the main building, the scope of work includes utility upgrades, 200 below-grade parking spaces, 0.4 hectares of parkland, and commercial shell space to serve future community needs.

Site work began in May 2025, with project completion scheduled for July 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.