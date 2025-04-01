Markets

Skanska Wins $421 Mln Worth Raritan River Bridge Replacement Contract In New Jersey

April 01, 2025 — 02:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB (SKBSY, SKSBF.PK) announced Tuesday that it has signed a contract with the New Jersey Transit Corp. or NJ TRANSIT for the Raritan River Bridge Replacement project in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

The contract, worth $421 million or about 4.5 billion Swedish kronor, will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

According to the firm, the project scope involves the demolition of the existing swing bridge superstructure and the construction of new vertical lift bridge towers, lift span, two flanking spans, and communication and signal systems.

In addition, the work will include overhead catenary work, landside earthwork, and rail system work.

Skanska plans to commence the work in April 2025 with expected completion in the third quarter of 2029.

In Mid-March, Skanska signed a $72 million or about SEK 780 million worth contract with the Northern Kentucky University for renovating its campus in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

