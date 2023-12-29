News & Insights

Markets

Skanska To Invest SEK 2 Bln For Stockholm Office Building

December 29, 2023 — 09:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Engineering and construction company Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF) Friday announced its decision to invest SEK 2 billion in the new office building Olivin. The investment includes a construction contract worth SEK 1 billion.

Olivin, the first phase of the development plan in the Lindhagen area, includes around 23,000 square meters for lease and will have a restaurant and other services on the ground floor.

The construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and the office building will be ready for use in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company said that Olivin will be certified to achieve LEED Platinum and Zero CO2.

Skanska's stock closed at $18.42 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.