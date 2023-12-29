Skanska To Invest SEK 2 Bln For Stockholm Office Building

(RTTNews) - Engineering and construction company Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF) Friday announced its decision to invest SEK 2 billion in the new office building Olivin. The investment includes a construction contract worth SEK 1 billion.

Olivin, the first phase of the development plan in the Lindhagen area, includes around 23,000 square meters for lease and will have a restaurant and other services on the ground floor.

The construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and the office building will be ready for use in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company said that Olivin will be certified to achieve LEED Platinum and Zero CO2.

Skanska's stock closed at $18.42 on Wednesday.

