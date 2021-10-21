Skanska To Divest Portfolio Of Six Logistics Projects In Sweden With Potential Value Of SEK 2.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish development and construction company, Thursday said it is divesting a portfolio of six logistics projects in Sweden to Barings with potential value of 2.1 billion Swedish kronor in total.

In a first stage, the divestment of two projects at a total value of 1.1 billion kronor will be recorded by Commercial Development Nordic in the fourth quarter 2021. Transfer of the properties will take place in connection with completion in 2022 and 2023.

The two properties in the first phase include a project in Helsingborg of 44,000 square meters, which was leased to Greenfood in the second quarter 2021, and another project in Helsingborg.

The remaining four projects, which have not yet started construction, will be recorded at a total value of about 1.0 billion kronor in 2022. The transfer of these properties will take place in connection with completion in 2022 and 2023.

