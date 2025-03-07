News & Insights

Skanska Signs With Sutter Health For Surgery Center, Specialty Clinic In Pleasanton

March 07, 2025 — 05:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKBSY), a construction and development company based in Sweden, Friday announced the signing of a contract with Sutter Health for an ambulatory surgery center and specialty clinic. The deal is valued at $55 million/ about SEK 600 million and will be recorded as a U.S. order in the first quarter of 2025.

Europe and North America - based project development and construction company Skanska said construction will start in May 2025 and is expected to be finished by the third quarter of 2026.

The project involves converting a 60,000-square-foot office building into a medical facility.

It will include a 20,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and a 40,000-square-foot specialty clinic.

The completed facility will have four operating rooms, three procedure rooms, a sterile processing department, and areas for specialties like orthopedics, podiatry, and ENT.

This project will enhance outpatient and specialty care services in the Tri-Valley region of Northern California.

Thursday, Skanska had closed 1.44% lesser at $24.62 on the OTC market.

