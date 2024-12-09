Skanska Signs Addl. SEK 1.2 Bln Contract For Part 2 Of NKT's Cable Factory In Sweden

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, Monday said it has signed an additional contract worth about 1.2 billion Swedish kronor with NKT HV Cables AB. The deal is for part 2 of construction and installation works at the expansion of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden.

The companies already are engaged in a collaboration agreement, covering parts of the expansion of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona. The additional contract covers part 2 of construction and installation works for the tower building and associated side buildings.

These next part of construction and installation works will commence immediately and is planned to be completed by May 2026. The new contract will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the fourth quarter 2024.

The company noted that NKT's investment will help develop the distribution of renewable electricity and enhance technological advancements in Blekinge and Sweden.

The collaboration agreement was signed in July 2023, and contracts for time-critical work worth about 300 million kronor were signed in December 2023.

The companies signed the contract for the first part of construction works in July 2024, valued at 700 million kronor. It's completion is expected by 2025.

