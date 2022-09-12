Skanska Signs Additional Contract To Expand Hospital In Portland, Oregon, U.S.

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK) said that it signed a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth $63 million, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The contract includes early site and foundation work and long lead equipment procurement. Construction is underway and completion for work under the amendment is scheduled for the end of June 2023.

Work on the OHSU Hospital Expansion Project began in April 2022, and substantial completion is scheduled for 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.