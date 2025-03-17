News & Insights

Markets

Skanska Signs $72 Mln Contract With Northern Kentucky University For Campus Renovation

March 17, 2025 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB (SKBSY, SKSBF.PK) announced on Monday that it signed a contract with the Northern Kentucky University for renovating its campus in Highland Heights, Kentucky, USA. The contract is worth $72 million or about SEK 780 million.

Skansa said that the order would be included in its U.S order bookings for the first quarter of 2025. The company said that the site preparations began in October 2024 to facilitate the same. The project is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The renovation project includes a 79,925 square foot or 7,400 square meter addition to the existing Dorothy Westerman Herrmann Science Center, with the aim of bringing together the different academic programs into a centralized STEM facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.