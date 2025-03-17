Skanska Signs $72 Mln Contract With Northern Kentucky University For Campus Renovation

(RTTNews) - Swedish construction and development company Skanska AB (SKBSY, SKSBF.PK) announced on Monday that it signed a contract with the Northern Kentucky University for renovating its campus in Highland Heights, Kentucky, USA. The contract is worth $72 million or about SEK 780 million.

Skansa said that the order would be included in its U.S order bookings for the first quarter of 2025. The company said that the site preparations began in October 2024 to facilitate the same. The project is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The renovation project includes a 79,925 square foot or 7,400 square meter addition to the existing Dorothy Westerman Herrmann Science Center, with the aim of bringing together the different academic programs into a centralized STEM facility.

