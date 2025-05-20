Markets

Skanska Signs $66 Mln Addl. Contract With Virginia University For Biotech Facility

May 20, 2025 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKBSY), a construction and property development company, said Monday that it signed an additional contract with the University of Virginia for the construction of the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at Fontaine Research Park in Charlottesville.

The deal is worth $66 million or SEK 690 million. The construction started in December 2023 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The contract will be included in Skanska's U.S. order bookings for the second quarter.

Once completed, the five-story, 33,000-square-meter or 354,000-square-foot facility at the University will serve as a cutting-edge facility for the Commonwealth's first translational research program of its kind.

On Monday, Skanska closed trading 0.21% lesser at $236 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.