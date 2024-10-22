Skanska Signs $153 Mln Addl Contract With Columbia Memorial Hospital In Oregon

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), on Tuesday, announced the signing of an additional contract with Columbia Memorial Hospital for a hospital expansion project in Astoria, Oregon, USA. The contract is worth US$153 million, about SEK 1.6 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The project entails a four-story expansion of 16,900 square meters to the existing hospital, which will feature enhancements such as an expanded emergency department, improved operating rooms, larger patient rooms, and designated space for mechanical equipment, among other improvements.

This expansion will enable Columbia Memorial Hospital to introduce new services and incorporate the latest medical technologies to meet the health needs of the community better.

Earlier this year, Skanska entered into a contract for this project valued at US$74 million. The contract's total value has since increased to US$227 million, about SEK 2.4 billion. Work commenced on September 6, 2024, with an anticipated completion date in November 2027.

