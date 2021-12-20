Markets

Skanska Signs $360 Mln Contract To Expand Casino In Western USA

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish development and construction company, Monday said it has signed a contract with a client for improvements to an arts and entertainment facility in the western USA.

The contract is worth $360 million or about 3.1 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company said the construction starts in January 2022 and is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

