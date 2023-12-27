Skanska Signs $81 Mln Contract With Tennessee State To Renovate War Memorial

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish engineering and construction company, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a contract worth $81 million with the State of Tennessee for the renovation of the war memorial.

The project will comprise complete exterior and interior renovation. The construction is scheduled to begin February 2024 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Built as a memorial to the Tennessee soldiers who died in World War I, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Skanska shares closed at EUR 182.05, up 1.05% in Stockholm.

