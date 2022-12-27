Skanska Signs $56 Mln Contract With AECOM To Repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard Berths In Virginia

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development firm, said that it signed a $56 million worth contract with AECOM to repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA.

The work will include refurbishing the structural components of berths 40 and 41 at the entrance to dry dock 8 replacing deteriorated pile systems, pile caps, cast-in-place concrete systems, concrete beams, and fender pile systems.

Work began in November 2022 and expected completion is July 2024.

