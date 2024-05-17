Skanska Signs $53 Mln Deal With Virginia Tech To Build New College Of Engineering Facility

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development company, Friday announced that it has signed an initial contract with Virginia Tech to begin construction on a new College of Engineering in Virginia, United States.

The initial contract, inclusive of an early site work release, is worth $53 million or about 550 million Swedish kronor. The contract will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The project includes the demolition of Randolph Hall and the construction of a new and expanded 26,500-square meter facility to house multiple College of Engineering departments. The new facility, Mitchell Hall, is slated to add over 70 percent more gross square meters in the same footprint.

The company will start construction in spring 2024 with the initial demolition of Randolph Hall. It has a target completion date of spring 2028.

Construction will also include working around the existing stability wind tunnel, which will remain and will be enclosed within Mitchell Hall.

Once completed, Mitchell Hall will be the largest building on the university's Blacksburg campus, the company noted.

