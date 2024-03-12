Skanska Signs $242 Mln Contract For Data Center In Virginia

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, Tuesday said it has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth $242 million or about 2.5 billion Swedish kronor.

The project consists of a new 250,000 SF or 23,000 square meter data center, associated site work, and underground utilities on a new campus. There will also be a fit out of an administration space and three data halls.

Work began March 2024 and is scheduled for completion in December of 2025.

The company said the contract will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

