Skanska Signs $211 Mln Contract Amendment With Beaverton School District

March 26, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract amendment of $211 million with Beaverton School District for its Beaverton High School Rebuild Project in Beaverton, Oregon of the U.S.

The work comprises demolition of the existing high school buildings, construction of a new high school building, renovations to the sports fields, and site improvements.

The contract amendment will be included in the U.S. first-quarter order bookings.

The project includes around 28,000 square meter, three-story high school rebuild on an occupied campus.

Construction works are underway and the school is expected to be open for students in 2026.

