Skanska Sells Office Portfolio In Wroclaw And Krakow, Poland, For EUR 128 Mln

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish development and construction company, Tuesday said it has divested a portfolio of two office projects in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for 128 million or about 1.3 billion Swedish kronor to Stena Real Estate BV.

The transfer of the properties is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

The company said the transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2022.

The deal includes the first phase of the Centrum Poludnie project in Wroclaw, which consists of two joint office buildings, along with the last office building in the High5ive complex in Krakow.

The first phase of Centrum Poludnie was completed in the third quarter of 2020, and the last building of High5ive is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.