Skanska Secures $107 Mln Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway Contract

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with the Riverside County Transportation Commission for the Mid County Parkway Ramona Expressway project in San Jacinto, California.

The contract is valued at $107 million, or about SEK 1.1 billion, and will be included in the company's U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The construction is expected to start in February 2026, with completion scheduled for June 2028.

The project involves widening around 13 kilometres of the eastbound Ramona Expressway to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The scope also includes the construction of a new cast-in-place box girder bridge over the San Jacinto River and a raised median.

The company said the project will improve regional connectivity and mobility, while providing a safer and more reliable route for commuters.

The project also includes the construction of a wildlife crossing and the preservation of about 72 hectares for habitat mitigation.

On Friday, Skanska closed trading 0.16% lesser at SEK 250 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

