Skanska profit misses forecast as impairment charges sting

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST reported third-quarter operating earnings well below market expectations on Wednesday as asset and goodwill impairment charges related to weak property markets weighed.

The Nordic region's largest builder, which is also one of the biggest players in the United States, said operating profit fell to 549 million crowns ($49 million) from 1.52 billion a year ago to come in below a forecast 1.58 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

The one-off charges, which were not covered in estimates, amounted to 0.9 billion crowns, the company said.

"Based on recent market developments, we have reassessed the value of assets in our Property Development operations and recognized impairments of some of these, resulting in negative operating income for the business streams in the quarter," Skanska CEO Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

($1 = 11.1827 Swedish crowns)

