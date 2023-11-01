News & Insights

Skanska profit misses forecast as impairment charges sting

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

November 01, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Niklas Pollard for Reuters ->

Adds detail, CEO comment in paragraphs 2-4

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST reported third-quarter operating earnings well below market expectations on Wednesday as asset and goodwill impairment charges related to weak property markets weighed.

The Nordic region's largest builder, which is also one of the biggest players in the United States, said operating profit fell to 549 million crowns ($49 million) from 1.52 billion a year ago to come in below a forecast 1.58 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

The one-off charges, which were not covered in estimates, amounted to 0.9 billion crowns, the company said.

"Based on recent market developments, we have reassessed the value of assets in our Property Development operations and recognized impairments of some of these, resulting in negative operating income for the business streams in the quarter," Skanska CEO Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

($1 = 11.1827 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.