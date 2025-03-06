Skanska Invests SEK 1 Bln In Solna Link Office Complex

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKBSY), a construction and development company based in Sweden, said Thursday it is investing around 1 billion Swedish Kroner in the first phase of the Solna Link office complex at Solna Station in Arenastaden, Sweden.

The construction contract, valued at approximately 480 million kroner, will be recorded in Sweden's order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

The project aims for LEED Platinum certification and is also pre-certified for NollCo2 and WELL Gold standards. The construction will start in March 2025, with the office building expected to be completed in early 2027.

The area around Solna Station is continuously developing, attracting new businesses. As the station expands as a transport hub, a new subway line is planned to open in 2028.

The area offers convenient access to buses, trams, commuter trains, subways, cars, and bicycles. Solna Link will be built next to Skanska's Solna United project, completed in 2020.

Wednesday, Skanska had closed 0.36% higher at $25.07 on the OTC market.

