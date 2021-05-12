US Markets

Skanska invests $476 mln in US office development project

Swedish builder Skanska said on Wednesday it would invest around $476 million in an office development project in the Seattle area in the United States.

It said in a statement the construction contract for the project in the city of Bellevue was worth around $270 million and would be included in order bookings for the second quarter.

