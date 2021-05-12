Skanska invests $476 mln in US office development project

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST said on Wednesday it would invest around $476 million in an office development project in the Seattle area in the United States.

It said in a statement the construction contract for the project in the city of Bellevue was worth around $270 million and would be included in order bookings for the second quarter.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.