Skanska Inks $98 Mln Contract Amendment For Airport Expansion Project In US

June 12, 2025 — 02:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, said on Thursday that it has inked a contract amendment of $98 million with the City of Redmond for the Redmond Municipal Airport Expansion Project in Redmond, Oregon.   

The project includes over 7,400 square meters of concourse expansion, a terminal renovation, new gates with jet bridges, new retail, and concessions.

The expansion includes a mass timber roof structure to accommodate capacity demands, improve ADA accessibility, increase energy efficiency, and others.

The construction will begin in June and is expected to be completed in 2028.

