Skanska Gets GBP 105 Mln Contract To Rebuild 7 Millbank In UK

July 15, 2024 — 02:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, Monday announced a contract with Baola Properties Limited, c/o Old Park Lane Management, for construction and mechanical and electrical engineering services for the redevelopment of 7 Millbank in London, UK.

The contract is worth 105 million pounds or about 1.4 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2024.

Construction will begin in July 2024 and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

Under the deal, Skanska will lead the construction of a new nine-storey office building with two basement levels.

The design and build of around 12,100 square meter flexible workspace will include reconstruction of the original historic façade, which has been carefully deconstructed and stored before being rebuilt into the new structure to maintain and enhance the building's historic character.

