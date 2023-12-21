News & Insights

Skanska Gets Contract From Jackson Health System - Quick Facts

December 21, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK) said it has signed a contract with Jackson Health System to prepare for the expansion of their emergency department through the demolition of two buildings. The contract is worth $90 million. Skanska said the contract will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company noted that the full scope of the project includes 207 rooms. The project will also include the relocation and installation of underground utilities. The cost of the project will total $300 million upon completion.

